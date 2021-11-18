MILTON — Approval of a high school drama instrumental director was among personnel decisions made Tuesday by Milton Area School District directors.
Brandy Aguirre was named to the extracurricular position which will pay $1,067. Separately, Miranda Roush and Adrienne Miller will share a contract for the Where Everyone Belongs (WEB) program ($794 apiece).
Extracurricular contracts, as noted on the meeting agenda, were offered with an acknowledgment that conditions surrounding COVID-19 were subject to “continuous change.” Positions offered were subject to conditions in the district’s Health and Safety Plan.
Personnel would be paid a prorated portion of their salaries for the work completed up to the closure of school or cessation of the activity.
Steven Smith of Watsontown was approved for special education at Baugher Elementary School. Certification for Pre-K through grade 4 and special education for Pre-K through grade 8 was acknowledged. Salary was set at $54,857.
Amanda Lockard was approved for district-wide service as a long-term substitute for speech and language. A 92-day contract for $27,817 was approved starting Wednesday, Jan 12 through Thursday, May 26. Certification in speech and language impaired for Pre-K through grade 12 was acknowledged.
Approved resignations or retirements of professional staff included Kaleigh Crouse, school psychologist, effective in 60 days or upon the start of a replacement. Dawn Anspach, food service employee, would also step down effective Sunday, Jan 2 after 20 years of service.
