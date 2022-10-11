Firefighters use training, connections at reported silo fire

The Warrior Run Area Fire Department's ladder truck is extended over a silo at 780 Rovenolt Drive, Lewis Township, Northumberland County, as responders investigate a reported fire which broke out inside of the silo Tuesday morning. 

 Kevin Mertz The Standard-Journal

TURBOTVILLE — Within 15 minutes of being dispatched to a reported silo fire Tuesday morning, Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk was on the phone with a nationally known expert on the matter who was available to provide technical support.

Funk said the department was dispatched at 9:27 a.m. to 780 Rovenolt Drive, Lewis Township, Northumberland County, after receiving reports of a silo fire.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.