Firefighters use training, connections at reported silo fire

TURBOTVILLE — Within 15 minutes of being dispatched to a reported silo fire Tuesday morning, Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk was on the phone with a nationally known expert on the matter who was available to provide technical support.
Funk said the department was dispatched at 9:27 a.m. to 780 Rovenolt Drive, Lewis Township, Northumberland County, after receiving reports of a silo fire.
"They were filling the silo when they noticed some smoldering material in the blower," Funk explained. "They noticed some smoke coming out of the silo.
"As we were there, the smoke condition was clearing within the silo."
However, he said it was crucial for responders to thoroughly investigate to make sure the fire did not spread to haylage which was being stored inside of the silo. It was about half full.
"Silo fires, if you don't attack a silo fire properly, people get hurt," Funk said. "Silos collapse."
He explained that the silo did not have an unloader inside.
"The only way to unload it was with people and pitchforks," Funk said. "That creates a significant hazard.
"Because this was a special circumstance where we were looking at the potential of having to put people in the silo, that raises the life hazard several orders of magnitude."
While closely monitoring the air quality inside of the silo — along with the status of the fire — Funk said it was able to be determined the silo would not have to be emptied.
He said the fire was burning itself out. Firefighters were able to enter the silo to examine it.
"We were able to safely go in and confirm we were not able to find active fire inside," Funk said.
"We went to some pretty extreme lengths to make sure we were able to safely enter the silo, based on the information we had on scene." Funk said, again stressing that air quality was being monitored and thermal imaging cameras were being used.
According to Funk, the potential threat of responders being overcome by silo gas was a paramount concern.
"Silo gas this year, just because of the weather, the experts are saying they are seeing silo gasses at levels that they have never seen before," he said. "That was obviously one of our big concerns... If we have to put people in there, that's a huge concern for us. We had to make sure that everything was covered there."
Because the department has also held training sessions on grain bin and silo rescues, as well as silo fires, Funk said the department has connections with Eric Rickenbach. He's from the Lancaster County area, and a nationally known expert on the subject.
"He has a network of folks that assist him," Funk said, of Rickenbach. "We talked about calling Eric.
"I came out of the barn to get my phone, and I had a missed call from his his local contact, who was already on his way to the scene," Funk continued. "Eric found out about it, called his contact, and he was already on his way. This was about 15 minutes after we were called (to the fire)."
While noting that he did not have immediate access to the name of the farm owner Tuesday afternoon, Funk said the owner will be closely monitoring the silo in the coming days to make sure a fire doesn't break out.
In addition to the Warrior Run area, firefighters from Milton, Turbot Township and Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company were also called to the scene.
Firefighters were on scene for about three hours.
