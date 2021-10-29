WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC and the West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission are partnering to offer free Narcan kits to the public.
The kits will be available: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at UPMC Outpatient Center, 1 Outlet Lane, Suite 400, Lock Haven; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask when interacting with staff at the distribution tent and remain in their car. Staff will deliver the kits to the vehicles.
Narcan is an emergency nasal spray medication that reverses opioid effects and can save the life of a patient during an overdose situation. This medication and accompanying resources and instructions are provided for free to community members.
For more information, visit wbdrugandalcohol.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.