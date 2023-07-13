Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Christopher A. Yucha Jr., 35, of Mount Carmel, two years probation, $50 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension; two years probation, $50 fine plus costs for a second count of flight to avoid apprehension; one-year probation $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; two years probation, $50 fine plus costs for simple assault; $300 fine plus costs for retail theft.
• Jacob Weikel, 24, of Ashland, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Christopher Lewis, 42, of Sunbury, three years probation with restrictive conditions including 12 months on house arrest, $1,500 fine plus costs, 18-month driver’s license suspension for DUI; $200 fine plus costs for driving without a license.
• Kelly Caster, 55, of Elizabethville, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Reinaldo Andujar-Batista, 47, of Milton, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Isaiah Isaacson, 21, of West Milton, six to 23 months in county jail, 45 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for DUI.
• Ryan A. Wagner, 44, of Elysburg, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence, fines, fees and costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• David B. Williams Jr., 40, of Shamokin, six to 12 months in county jail, 129 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Kristy J. Purcell, 44, of Mount Carmel, three to six months in county jail, 41 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Kyle Powers, 38, of Shamokin, five years probation with restrictive conditions including 12 months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Tracy Stansbury, 35, of Coal Township, six to 12 months in county jail, two days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for resisting arrest; six to 12 months in county jail, two days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• Jennifer Schenk, 53, of Shamokin, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of her maximum sentence, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Danita Robinson, 35, of Turbotville, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Milton Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Wesley Olivero, 21, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged after allegedly being found in possession of 136 grams of marijuana, during a traffic stop.
The stop was conducted at 9:42 a.m. June 25 along Interstate 80 westbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Burglary
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Omi’s Smoke Shop reported a burglary, in which a hemp vape cartridge valued at $39.99 was stolen.
The incident was reported at 7:13 p.m. July 8 at 16871 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Harasssment
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Melissa Raup, 38, of Watsontown, and Jamie Lee, 39, of Oswego, N.Y., were charged as the result of an alleged physical altercation, which occurred at 8:05 p.m. July 8 at 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Theft
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a mailbox.
The theft was reported at 8 a.m. June 25 along Martin Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police at Montoursville Three-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a crash which occurred at 3:19 p.m. June 29 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Express driven by Christopher Snyder, 42, of New Berlin, failed to slow for stopped traffic and struck the rear of a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Brady Dunn, 18, of Andover, Mass. The Honda then struck a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Logan Almedia, 19, of Montgomery.
Snyder was cited with following too closely.
Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:03 p.m. July 5 along John Brady Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Ford Mustang driven by Forrest Seybold, 23, of Allenwood, struck a 2022 Ford Maverick driven by Gary Ernest III, 21, of Montgomery, as the Maverick slowed. Seybold was cited with following too closely.
