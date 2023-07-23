Earth Science Center to host Baja competition

The four-hour endurance race depicted here will be one of several events during Baja SAE Williamsport, scheduled for May 2024 at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Earth Science Center.

 PROVIDED BY CASEY B. CAMPBELL/PENN COLLEGE

MONTGOMERY — During the past decade, Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Baja SAE team members have journeyed more than 20,000 miles to test their talent. Next year, they will travel less than 10 from main campus to do that.

Penn College will host a Baja SAE competition May 16-19, 2024, at its Schneebeli Earth Science Center near Montgomery and Allenwood. Dubbed Baja SAE Williamsport, the international event is expected to attract 80-plus teams and about 800 competitors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.