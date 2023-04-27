MILTON — Milton Borough Council celebrated the service of council secretary Shelly Sandstrom on Wednesday night.
“I just wanted to remind everyone that this is Shelly’s last official meeting, so I just wanted to thank her for her 21 plus years at the borough. I will miss her tremendously,” said Borough Manager Jess Novinger.
The rest of the council echoed Novinger’s sentiment.
Brush cleanup is continuing throughout the borough, and Public Works Director Sam Shaffer offered guidelines concerning the appropriate diameter for branches and small trees that can be put out for pickup.
“We typically tell people keep it within six to seven inches,” said Shaffer,
In other business, the council approved:
• Noah Wilson and Dane Neilson as trainee drivers for the Milton Fire Department
• A request from the Milton Harvest Festival Committee to hold its annual events for Sept.9-16.
