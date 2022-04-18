TURBOTIVLLE — The Warrior Run High School has announced its Students of the Month for May.
Jayla Felix, the daughter of Jake and Jessica Felix, has been named Outstanding Senior.
Jayla is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, ACE Program, North Union United Soccer Club and the Eastern Lycoming YMCA Swim Team.
Her volunteer and community activities include Healthy Kids Running Series volunteer, Special Education Field Day volunteer, canned food drive, concession stand, sand and painted church pavilion, donating Christmas gifts, Rock Youth Group Paxtonville United Methodist Church and Community Mennonite Church.
Jayla works as a lifeguard, and enjoys hiking, kayaking and working out.
Her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, CPR certification, Class of 2022 Secretary in 2020 and 2021, and district and state qualifier for YMCA swimming.
She plans to major in pre-physician assistant studies at Lebanon Valley College.
Brandon Emmert has been named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
The son of Troy and Beverly Emmert, Brandon is the soccer captain. He is self employed, running Silver Hosting Network LLC.
Brandon enjoys building computers and working on Subarus. He has been on the distinguished honor roll and honor roll throughout high school.
In the future, he plans to continue running Silver Hosting Network, and enter into a career with a local IT company.
Aliyah Wagner, the daughter of Brad Wagner and Kristen Snader, has been named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
Aliyah is a member of student council and concert choir. She works at Bonanza Steakhouse and does babysitting.
She enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Aliyah’s awards and achievements include honor roll, distinguished honor roll and Employee of the Month.
She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in pre-physician assistant studies.
