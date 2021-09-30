State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN — A 41-year-old Ranshaw man is facing DUI and related charges following a traffic stop at 1:21 a.m. Sept. 25 along Shakespeare and North Franklin streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Matthew Wetzel was stopped in a 2007 Jeep for traveling without headlamps on, police noted. Charges are pending toxicology test results.
Vehicle vs. deer
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man escaped injury when his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 9:10 p.m. Sept. 25 along Route 61, east of Tulip Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Jeffrey B. Smith, 54, was traveling north in a 2016 Chrysler 200 when it struck the deer. Smith was belted.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — A 27-year-old Lewistown woman was charged after she refused chemical testing following a traffic stop at 11:41 p.m. Sept. 25 along Route 522 and Sugar Maple Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Troopers said the woman’s driving privileges were suspended, DUI-related, at the time and that she showed signs of impairment and admitted to alcohol consumption. A 2020 Chevrolet Trax was stopped.
3-vehicle crash (injury)
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A Beavertown woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a three-vehicle crash at 8:57 a.m. Sept. 15 along Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Edith S. Brittain, 73, of Beavertown, was traveling west when it attempted a left turn and was struck by an eastbound 1998 Peterbilt driven by Marvin J. Kanagy, 44, of Belleville, then spun and struck the right rear of a 2011 Subaru Legacy driven by Carly S. Goss, 25, of McClure. Brittain was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. All were belted.
Brittain will be cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 3:40 p.m. Sept. 15 along North Susquehanna Trail at Commerce Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford F250 driven by Brandy M. Aungst, 38, of Beaver Springs, was turning east onto Commerce Avenue when it struck the front driver’s side of a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Janice M. Roberts, 77, of Selinsgrove. Both drivers were belted.
Aungst will be issued a warning for required position and method of turning, police noted.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a hit and run at 6:13 p.m. Sept. 15 along North Susquehanna Trail at Lori Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle rearended a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Alexis M. Anstey, 24, of Paxinos, then fled the scene.
Assault
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man and woman were cited following an alleged domestic at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 in Washington Township, Snyder County.
A 42-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were cited. Troopers said the two argued and the man slapped a cup out of the woman’s hands, which struck her face. She then threw a pot of boiling water on the man, which caused severe burns to his chest and stomach. The woman was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bond.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Sunbury man was cited following an alleged incident with a 50-year-old Middleburg man at A-1 Towing.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:18 p.m. Aug. 19 along Route 15 north, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Forgery
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A dealership receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.
Funds were replaced by the buyer, troopers noted. The alleged incident occurred at 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at 430 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Selinsgrove woman had her personal information used in what appears to be an unemployment scam.
The incident was reported at 4:35 p.m. Sept. 27 along Route 204, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a 50-year-old Selinsgrove woman to apply for unemployment benefits, police noted.
The incident was reported at 4:!4 p.m. Sept. 27 along Middle Creek Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Middleburg man allegedly paid $1,700 for a contractor’s services, which were not completed, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported July 7 along Jackson Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The mailbox of a 79-year-old Middleburg man was smashed, police reported.
The incident allegedly occurred between 9 p.m. Sept. 25 and 9 a.m. Sept. 26 along Drumheller Lane, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone smashed a mailbox belonging to Dollar General, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 9 p.m. Sept. 16 and 8:21 p.m. Sept. 17 at the store, located at 945 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County. Damages were estimated at $50.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — A nail was reported in the tire of a 60-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
The incident was reported between 8 p.m. Aug. 7 and 12:01 a.m. Sept. 13 along Salem Manor Court, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man is facing DUI charges after a traffic stop at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 25 along Bloomingrove Road and Keller Loop, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2011 Nissan Rogue was stopped and the 26-year-old man, who was not named, was taken into custody, troopers noted. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
Theft of motor vehicle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A vehicle stolen between Sept. 10-11 was recovered by state police.
A 2014 Jeep belonging to a Williamsport man and woman was stolen and was recovered in Williamsport, where two teens were arrested. Along with the vehicle, cologne valued at $50, a car seat valued at $290, sunglasses valued at $140, a Woodlands Bank card, Discover credit card and $200 in cash was stolen, police noted.
Theft of motor vehicle
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Nissan truck was taken from the residence of a 42-year-old Montoursville man, troopers reported.
The stolen vehicle was a silver 2012 Nissan Titan with Pa. registration ZGG-5631, which has a black bug deflector on the hood and two dents below both taillights. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
