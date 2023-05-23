LEWISBURG — With a focus on healthy children, Evangelical Community Hospital, Dreamcatcher Farm and the Shikellamy Area School District have forged a unique partnership which has given students the opportunity to assist with harvesting lettuce from seeds they planted.
In 2020, Dreamcatcher Farm — a small organic farm just west of Lewisburg — contacted the hospital about its scaling-up of production on the farm.
Director of the Miller Center and Community Health Initiatives Ryan McNally said it was soon found to be a match that would not only benefit the farm, while also becoming a learning tool for students not accustomed to farming practices.
“We modeled this program after St. Luke’s Health System which is doing something similar,” McNally explained. “At first we weren’t sure what this program would look like, but the hospital gave the farm financial aide to ramp up production. We are calling the program The Evangelical Community Hospital Dreamcatcher Farm Fresh Local Food Project.”
Through the program, community-supported agricultural products produced on the farm are given to the hospital.
“Hospital employees could then purchase shares of the produce grown on the farm throughout the growing season, which typically runs from June through September,” McNally said, while explaining the program. “Each employee who signed up for the program got a box of fresh produce at fair market value.”
The Miller Center also received some of the shares of produce and in conjunction with the Union/Snyder Action Agency. Those items are given away free at a pop-up produce stand which runs May 25 through October.
“The hospital, in turn takes, the proceeds from the produce from its employees and that money is put back into community programs sponsored by the hospital,” McNally said.
Sheila Packer, of Evangelical Community Health and Wellness, explained how the program shifted to an educational tool.
“The hospital conducts a community health needs assessment every three years,” she said. “When we did a community health needs assessment we found that youth obesity and the availability of healthy foods was an area of concern.”
Health and Wellness, in turn, developed a Farm to School program, aimed at reaching fifth-grade students in the Shikellamy Area School District.
Adrienne Breed, of Community Health and Wellness, explained that each student was given lettuce seeds, which were planted in a school greenhouse and at Dreamcatcher Farm.
“The students were able to learn about the plant health and what it takes to keep them growing,” Breed said. “The water, how healthy plants need fresh water to grow. We correlated it to their own needs and the drinking choices that students make. The program introduced them to farming and the concept of how food gets from farm to grocery store.”
Ann Dzwonchyk, of Community Health and Wellness, said many students got to visit a farm for the first time through the program.
“The kids got to see the lettuce they started at the school and then they got to harvest it, and each student got a bag of lettuce to take with them,” Dzwonchyk explained. “They were only on the farm for about two hours and the kids were actually eating the lettuce out of the bags and had most of their lettuce eaten by the time they got back on the bus to head back to school.”
Farm owner and Chief Steward Joe Detelj taught the students about how composting is used to replenish nutrients back into the ground in organic farming.
He showed the students how a combination of kitchen scraps, manure, charcoal, and crushed rock is used to benefit microorganisms in the soil which break down nutrients so plants can use them.
“I like to use the analogy of throwing a pebble in a pond,” Detelj said. “I don’t know where those ripples are going but I know they will have an eventual effect. I’m not doing this because of the money or notoriety, but because of it’s importance. Rather than large fields producing corn which eventually is turned into high-fructose corn syrup which we all know isn’t good for us; isn’t this what a farm should look like? To me it just makes more sense.”
“We plan on expanding the program into additional farms and look at other opportunities in other school districts willing to do the full scope of the program,” Packer said. “The program will expand in the Snyder, Union, Northumberland areas that have areas of low income, poverty level.”
