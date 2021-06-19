A recent survey by the Xerxes Society found that western monarch butterfly populations in California, which once numbered in the millions, were less than 2,000 during the latest Thanksgiving count. Destruction of native habitats for butterflies, bees and other creatures is moving forward at an unprecedented pace. It is easy to imagine that there is little that individuals can do to make a meaningful difference. But there is some good news on that front: installing native pollinator plants can provide a welcome respite for all insects and the birds who feed on them. Many Americans still imagine that a perfectly manicured lawn, with a tree here and there and evergreens around the home’s foundation is the embodiment of the American dream. But what may constitute a dream for a homeowner is the stuff of nightmares for our winged and feathered friends.
Butterflies and birds prefer feeding and drinking in areas protected by a screen of trees, shrubs, tall flowering plants, and low-growing ground covers. Butterflies need a source of water for drinking, and any quiet pool will do. Something as simple as an inverted saucer or trash can lid filled with water, or something as elaborate as a full-blown water feature will do. Just be sure that there is still water and a rock or raised area beside the water so the butterflies can land safely. Drinking birds are particularly happy to have ample pollen-bearing flowers in their neighborhood to attract the butterflies that will lay eggs which hatch into caterpillars that they will to feed to their young. Though it may seem unbelievable, it may take as many as seven hundred caterpillars, or more, per day to feed a single brood of birds from hatching to fledging.
So, it makes sense to provide a variety of plants that will attract butterflies. It is difficult, if not impossible, to provide just the right plants for the life-stages of every species of butterfly. But some common plants provide major benefits to a great number of butterfly species, and these trees and shrubs may already be living in your own yard. For example, oak trees (Quercus spp.) provide food resources for more than five hundred species of caterpillars. Some caterpillars spin their cocoons right on the branches after eating their fill of oak leaves, but others drop off the tree and form cocoons there, or several yards away, while others may burrow into the ground. It is important to underplant trees with ground covers, so that the caterpillars have a safe and hidden place to pupate. Good ground covers include wild ginger (Asarum canadense), foamflower (Tiarella spp.), and wood phlox (Phlox divaricata). When considering pollinator plants, keep in mind that butterflies do not see colors in the same way as humans. We may love deep red flowers, but butterflies don’t see them very well. They are attracted to yellows, blues, whites, oranges, and purples. Some native plants that fit that bill nicely are milkweeds (Asclepias spp.), purple coneflowers (Echinacea spp.), cranesbill geraniums (Geranium spp.), blanket flowers (Gaillardia spp.), yarrow (Achillea millefolium), asters (Symphyotrichum, Eurybia, and Aster spp.), bee balm (Monarda spp.), goldenrods (Solidago spp.) and Joe Pye weeds (Eutrochium spp.). And because butterflies need some protection while feeding and drinking, plant some native switchgrass in strategic sites throughout the garden. Butterfly bush (Buddleja davidii) is not included in this list, because those lovely plants tend to escape the garden if not deadheaded promptly after blooming, and can thus become invasive.
Please resist using pesticides on or around blooming pollinator plants. And don’t be afraid to allow some flowering weeds, such as dandelion, to do their thing in the spring. When planting for butterflies, go a little wild, while remaining native!
