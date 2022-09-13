Library holding notecard fundraiser

LEWISBURG – Correspond with family and friends with a limited-edition notecard set that benefits the Public Library for Union County.
Choose from three collections: Garnishes, Native Plants, or a set that features a watercolor painting of the new children’s library by artist Jane Albin.
Photography by local artists Kelly Caudle, Susan Dodd, Nathan Hosterman, Tony Ragusea, and Beverly Zorn are featured in the sets.
Notecards are available to purchase at the library or at one of the following Lewisburg locations: Brushstrokes Gallery, 340 Market St.; Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, 328 Market St.; and The Mercantile, 319 Market St.
Proceeds from these fundraisers benefit the Public Library for Union County and are used to enhance the library’s collection and services offered.
For more information visit the Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Blvd., call 570-523-1172 or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.