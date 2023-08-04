I have one regret from my recent attendance as a member of the media at Pocono Raceway’s NASCAR weekend.
Looking back, I wish I would have flipped my camera to video mode, and made a recording of the raucous crowd as Denny Hamlin celebrated his record-breaking seventh Cup win at “The Tricky Triangle.”
While the track only has one major automobile racing event this year, I have annually since 2007 — with the exception of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic — attended as a member of the media between one and three major motorsports events each year at Pocono. Perhaps the loudest I have ever heard the crowd came in 2014, when a throng of Colombian fans who were in attendance went wild with cheering as Juan Montoya claimed the victory in a 500-mile thriller.
I distinctly remember writing, at the time, that the crowd was even more joyous in the celebration than NASCAR crowds were when Dale Earnhardt Jr. won at the track (also in 2014).
While the vast Colombian crowd was cheering Montoya, Hamlin was greeted by a chorus of boos like I’ve never heard before at Pocono.
Hamlin claimed the win after wrecking Alex Bowman by taking the air off of his spoiler while the two were battling for position. Hamlin took his dirty driving tactics one step further when he ran Bowman’s teammate Kyle Larson into the wall as they battled for the top spot late in the race.
Hamlin — who already ranks right up there with Joey Logano and Kyle Busch as NASCAR’s most unpopular drivers — should’ve realized that Pennsylvania is a hotbed of sprint car racing. You don’t wreck two guys who come from sprint car backgrounds while racing in the home state of “The Pennsylvania Posse.”
While the chorus of boos Hamlin received as he took the flag were one thing, the chants he encountered in victory lane were downright hilarious.
With Pocono’s new victory lane setup, fans who purchase a certain ticket package have access to the outer perimeter of the area. As a cocky Hamlin was climbing out of his car in celebration, the crowd surrounding victory lane broke out in a continuous chant of “you can’t drive.”
The tone of the crowds chant remains forever embedded in my mind. I only wish I had recorded the sounds so I’d have it to always remember one of the most rowdy Pocono races I’ve been in attendance at.
The crowd was large and loud. The track stated it was the largest crowd to attend a race at Pocono in more than a decade. That was obvious by the traffic congestion getting in and out of the track both Saturday and Sunday.
The big and boisterous crowd truly gave the race a feel of being a major sporting event, on par with the Indy 500, Daytona 500 and major Formula 1 races. It truly was a milestone event for Pocono.
As NASCAR eyes moving its races to major metropolitan markets, I hope it never forgets its roots. Tracks like Pocono — and Bristol, Martinsville and North Wilkesboro — are where NASCAR’s true fans can be found, the fans who made the sport.
NASCAR has already stripped Pocono of one of its race weekends, moving the race date to the St. Louis area last year. The large and passionate crowd on hand two weeks ago proves that Pocono must remain a mainstay on the schedule.
I hope the speedway regains a second NASCAR date, even if it’s in the form of a doubleheader weekend like was contested at the track in 2020 and 2021.
Pocono is a special place, and it’s deserving of multiple major motorsports events. While the track is likely now considered too treacherous for IndyCars, I would like it to see some modification made which would allow the open wheel series to once again compete there. It may also be a good venue to host major road racing events through the infield, or even a RallyCross event, on a specially constructed course. I can dream.
