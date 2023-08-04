I have one regret from my recent attendance as a member of the media at Pocono Raceway’s NASCAR weekend.

Looking back, I wish I would have flipped my camera to video mode, and made a recording of the raucous crowd as Denny Hamlin celebrated his record-breaking seventh Cup win at “The Tricky Triangle.”

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.