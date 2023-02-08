TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School has named its Students of the Month for January.
Adelle Hunter, the daughter of Brian and Angela Hunter, has been named Outstanding Senior.
Adelle is a member of National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Student Council, Spanish Club, field hockey and track and field. She is active with Community Mennonite Fellowship youth group and church.
Currently, she works to clean AirBNBs. She plans to attend Houghton University to major in elementary education.
Abigial Evans has been named Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Mark and Dawn Evans.
Abigail is a member of Student Council, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, softball and basketball. She also plays for Lady Railers Softball, and works at American Eagle.
She plans to attend Wilson College, majoring in exercise science.
Alex Brown, the son of Steve and Annette Brown, has been named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
He is involved with pottery, Student Council, Outdoor Club, soccer, track and Unified Bocce Ball.
Brown hopes to attend either Houghton University or Cedarville University.
Braeleigh Dunkle has been named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Jeremiah and Amy Dunkle.
She is secretary for Sutdent Council, and a member of National Honor Society and Warrior Run news. She played soccer in grades nine through 11 and volunteers with Special Education Field Day.
Braeleigh has been involved in implementing food drives, and helps with the Warrior Run Athletic Twitter feed.
She plans to attend a four-year university to major in digital media and minor in American Sign Language.
