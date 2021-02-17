WILLIAMSPORT — Part of Lycoming College’s 2020-2021 theatre

season continues with a virtual reading of “Collective Empathy Formation 1968-2018” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at https://u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=4tNED-2FM8iDZJQyQ53jATUZTVNI2cM-2Bu7Z5hEItQMRRkOyARgDL9wssWrpA-2BDqYhYc2eXNVLM0wIMoIXj-2FxgfOg-3D-3DOIpg_udT3v8hfWpShd4l40iR1YnAmo8cN-2BQg7qoJMKaXWgRBhgLtAwTJZAQLzt3Nwhq0W9AHwa42pbzmtCN6Y4viaDHqpYnTne1pAoe5Ns7yvxUlZJxyq6a-2FKnLGjRqts7sqamfOQxPfsc1RBAtlXNEeB6ERZKiJtxfPsSUK5-2BlI-2B6zACyS5lcjrZ4NEDeGDLnAutrI96WCAs6V5Ue909fPhjb-2BPoLr-2FXFLCY-2Bl0XIlC2F1A-2BA47oPK7NaO8W34NcVNR6Dl5e2LMCHCT-2Fd-2BD54OuC5LceQaGWwGDsS12MnrD-2F0ytfAp6-2B8XFzys1WoT1HHNLunFUJwxZ525rR7pm7AVE4ktO0qbXUxE2eVfor1M6otxs-3D.

The piece is designed to show attendees how different bodies move through the world and experience history in different ways.

Additionally, the following virtual performances will be held: March 7, "Spell Number 7"; and March 13, "Lyon's Den."