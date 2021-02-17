'Collective Empathy Formation 1968-2018' virtual performance set
WILLIAMSPORT — Part of Lycoming College’s 2020-2021 theatre
season continues with a virtual reading of “Collective Empathy Formation 1968-2018” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at https://u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=4tNED-2FM8iDZJQyQ53jATUZTVNI2cM-2Bu7Z5hEItQMRRkOyARgDL9wssWrpA-2BDqYhYc2eXNVLM0wIMoIXj-2FxgfOg-3D-3DOIpg_udT3v8hfWpShd4l40iR1YnAmo8cN-2BQg7qoJMKaXWgRBhgLtAwTJZAQLzt3Nwhq0W9AHwa42pbzmtCN6Y4viaDHqpYnTne1pAoe5Ns7yvxUlZJxyq6a-2FKnLGjRqts7sqamfOQxPfsc1RBAtlXNEeB6ERZKiJtxfPsSUK5-2BlI-2B6zACyS5lcjrZ4NEDeGDLnAutrI96WCAs6V5Ue909fPhjb-2BPoLr-2FXFLCY-2Bl0XIlC2F1A-2BA47oPK7NaO8W34NcVNR6Dl5e2LMCHCT-2Fd-2BD54OuC5LceQaGWwGDsS12MnrD-2F0ytfAp6-2B8XFzys1WoT1HHNLunFUJwxZ525rR7pm7AVE4ktO0qbXUxE2eVfor1M6otxs-3D.
The piece is designed to show attendees how different bodies move through the world and experience history in different ways.
Additionally, the following virtual performances will be held: March 7, "Spell Number 7"; and March 13, "Lyon's Den."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Lewisburg girls fall to Central Mountain 49-39
- Serena stopped: Osaka beats Williams in Australian Open SF
- Airbus lost $1.3 billion amid pandemic; expects better 2021
- 'Horrible': Witnesses recall massacre in Ethiopian holy city
- Australian media law raises questions about 'pay for clicks'
- AP Interview: Myanmar troops said to be moving to cities
- The Latest: Brady tops Muchova, reaches 1st Grand Slam final
- Australian Open: Medvedev vs Tsitsipas in 2nd men's semi
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton man charged after allegedly aiming gun at woman, children
- P2 Mausdale Farm Supply offers fertilizer and seed
- Rayanna L. O'Grady
- Susan K. Richardson
- Barbara J. Kahler
- White Deer man charged after allegedly fleeing from state police
- COVID doesn't stop elementary Valentine's Day celebration
- Boxing trainer shocked, saddened by homicide
- Side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine
- Connie A. Cowher
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.