MILTON — The Standard-Journal's publication, "Hometown Heroes" — dedicated to area healthcare personnel during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — took first place in the Special Section Category of the Keystone Media Awards announced this week by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
"Hometown Heroes" was entered in the Special Section category in the Multi-Day Publications Division based on circulation.
Stories were compiled by staff writers Matt Farrand and Kevin Mertz. Editor Chris Brady and composer Jamie Hendricks designed and formatted the section.
"It's a piece we were proud of then, and now," said Brady. "Local hospitals were especially stressed at the time and this piece highlighted the work of everyone from doctors and nurses to staff. We thank our local hospitals, Evangelical, UPMC and Geisinger for allowing us access to these wonderful people and their stories, and for their continued efforts in managing the pandemic and treating our friends and neighbors each and every day."
Close to 2,600 entries were received from 117 news organizations for this year's Keystone Media Awards. Entries – in 54 regular categories and 11 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions – were judged by journalists in New York.
