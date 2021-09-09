State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two suspected injuries were reported to drivers following a two-vehicle crash at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 4 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 204.2, White Deer Township, Union County.
Jace O. Baz, 40, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Civic when the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer and struck a 2015 Freightliner DD15 driven by Thow C. Guandong, 35, of Lincoln, Neb., police noted. Both vehicles left the roadway and went through a ditch. The Honda rolled, police noted. Baz was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Hit and run
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man has been cited after his vehicle struck and embankment, then fled the scene, troopers noted.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:58 p.m. Sept. 6 along Creek Road, east of Shirk Road, Lewis Township, Union County. Nelson A. Navarro, 40, of Selinsgrove, was traveling west in a 2002 Toyota Sienna which failed to take the curve, went off the right shoulder and struck an embankment, police said. Navarro will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Terroristic threats
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged road-rage incident.
A suspect allegedly brandished what appeared to be a firearm at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 7 along Continental Boulevard and Route 642, Valley Township, Montour County. Vehicles involved included a 2019 Dodge and a 2017 Toyota Tacoma. The victim was Jacob Matthews, 23, of Danville.
False reports to law enforcement
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, a 38-year-old Jersey City, N.J. woman allegedly provided false information to law enforcement.
The incident occurred at 7:46 a.m. July 1 along I-80 westbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. A 2016 Ford Fusion was stopped.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Pittsburgh man reported he left his glasses in his hotel room after checkout and when he returned to retrieve them, they were gone.
The alleged incident was reported between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5 at Red Roof Inn, 300 Red Roof Road, Valley Township, Montour County. Errol Reynolds, 76, reported the glasses were black with leather trim and valued at $400.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Montoursville ATV crash (injuries)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man sustained a suspected serious injury and four others involved escaped injury when an ATV rolled at 5:19 p.m. Sept. 4 along Fogelman Road, north of Claire Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Brad C. Kunkle, 49, was driving a Textron Alterra 450 northbound when it crashed and overturned. Kunkle was not wearing safety equipment, police noted, and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Four others, all of Muncy, escaped injury.
The crash remains under investigation, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 5 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 2015 Kia Sedona driven by an unnamed person rearended a 2017 Chevrolet Express, police reported. The vehicle were traveling westbound and the Chevrolet had slowed to make a turn. The driver of the Kia was cited with careless driving, police noted.
Hit and run
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A vehicle backed into another vehicle at 7:04 p.m. Aug. 22 in the parking lot of Turkey Hill, 276, Route 87, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The 2000 Ford F-250 backed into the vehicle then fled the scene, police noted.
Hit and run
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A vehicle rearended another vehicle then fled the scene at 6:33 p.m. Aug. 29 along Route 405, north of Sawmill Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the vehicle struck a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Briana D. Cheunes, 42 of Pennsdale, then fled. The suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV.
Dog attack
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A dog described as a shepherd mix attacked a 52-year-old Montoursville woman.
The attack was reported at 9 p.m. Sept. 7 along Fairfield Church Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. The woman was attacked without provocation, police noted. The dog was a tan/brown color and weighed approximately 50 pounds. The dog had a red heart on its collar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.