MIFFLINBURG — It was recently noted the metamorphosis of the former Mifflinburg Moose into the Blue Moose was still a work in progress.
However, an open house at th Blue Moose marked significant progress made for a community center in the central part of Mifflinburg.
The vision originated with Kathy Kron, who was intrigued when she noticed 437 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, was on the market about three years ago. Kron bought the property which by then was threadbare and then funded its rebirth.
Kron spent half-a-dozen of her formative years, from Grade 7 to Grade 12, in Mifflinburg. She recalled there were a couple of hoagie shops among its attractions, as well as possibly The Old Turnpike Restaurant, but not much else.
"In the middle of the parking lot where The Old Turnpike is there was an ice cream stand, literally in the parking lot," Kron said. "There was no McDonald's, Burger King came later."
She said The Blue Moose, with a space for food service, recreation and meetings of all kinds, was part of "vitalization" of Mifflinburg. A ribbon was cut at the open house which featured bowling and pool at no charge as well as an introduction of a new "community space."
The centerpiece of the Blue Moose, a four-lane Brunswick bowling alley downstairs, underwent extensive renovations. New pool tables have been added and a shuffleboard machine was being sought. A wide selection of shoes suitable for use on the wooden lanes and bowling balls in varying weights were also recent purchases.
Donna Hornberger, Blue Moose volunteer on hand for the ribbon cutting, noted the lanes were a throwback to another era.
"We kept it very vintage," Hornberger said. "There is no automatic scoring here."
Hornberger said the wiring was cut to the scoreboards over the lanes years ago, but rewiring the scoreboards would be the next project. Meantime, the lanes are in great shape, with leagues forming for the fall as well as open bowling times.
"Bumpers" were available for the youngest bowlers as well as optional flashing lights to make things more exciting. Bowlers may even being their own music for "Rock 'n Bowl."
Hornberger said the old Moose was around for "a long time." She recalled the pandemic struck just as things were rolling at the bowling lanes. It turned into a time for more work on the lanes and the addition of pool tables.
Attendees who remember the old Moose may find a slightly different set up. Rooms on the Chestnut Street side of the Blue Moose were redone with everything needed for a professional meeting or a board gathering.
In addition to bowling, pool and meetings, Kron envisioned the Blue Moose as a place for parties, exercise classes, book clubs, writers circles, bingo and band nights. A commercial kitchen was not only available for food preparation but also cooking classes.
The upstairs floor, the former "secret" meeting place of the Moose, is still to be determined.
Call 570-716-4455 for more information or email BlueMoose17844@gmail.com.
