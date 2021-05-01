HARRISBURG — PennDOT recently announced it was hosting an on-demand virtual public meeting and comment period for its Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study.
The public meeting is accessible online at all times through Tuesday, June 1 at www.penndot.gov/funding.
The PEL study, in support of the PennDOT Pathways program, was begun to identify near and long-term alternative funding solutions and to establish a methodology for their evaluation.
PennDOT announced in February bridge projects being considered as a part of the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative (P3). This initiative, the first of the PennDOT Pathways Program, was formed in response to one of the early findings of the PEL study – that tolling of major bridges in need of replacement or rehabilitation is a potentially viable near-term funding solution.
The draft PEL study report is currently available for review and comment and identifies additional medium- to long-term funding alternatives which could be considered.
PennDOT encourages the public to review the materials presented in the virtual meeting and to provide comments, which will be accepted throughout the duration of the meeting. Online comments can be submitted directly from the meeting website or via other comment submission methods, including email (PennDOTPathways@pa.gov) or phone (717-325-6129).
The Transportation Revenue Options Commission (TROC), established by executive order in March, received a briefing on the draft PEL study. When completed, the final PEL study will be provided to the TROC.
PennDOT will make all reasonable modifications to policies, programs, and documents to ensure that people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs, services, and activities. In accordance with COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the virtual public meeting will be held online only.
Contact PennDOT's Communications Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by email (dotcomm@pa.gov) or phone (717-783-8800) to request assistance to participate. PennDOT will not place a surcharge on an individual with a disability or those with limited English proficiency to cover the costs of providing auxiliary aids/services or reasonable modifications of policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.