TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District school board will be re-evaluating the district's masking mandate during its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack clarified that the mandate is currently in place through at least the Jan. 24 board meeting.
As of Tuesday, the district's online COVID-19 dashboard was reporting the following COVID-19 cases as occurring over the previous 14 days:
• Turbotville elementary: One student positive.
• Middle school: Five students positive; one staff member positive.
• High school: Six students positive; one staff member positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.