LEWISBURG — Members of the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) board passed a 2021 budget Thursday night.
The board's projections for the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) included $2,045,307 in expenses versus $1,949,372 in revenue. Michael Derman, CSFES board chairman, noted a $90,934 projected shortfall.
Representatives of Lewisburg Borough, East Buffalo and Kelly townships, the three member municipalities, said securing a contract with West Chillisqauque Township the township could help close the shortfall. The task was noted as a big one for the months ahead.
Matt Schumacher, CSFES board member, added that 2020 census figures should show a population increase. Member contributions based on a rate per person could also help close the gap through population growth.
Derman said capital payments toward an ambulance and rescue equipment were budgeted for 2021. Chief Jamie Blount said if capital items were removed from the budget, revenue would exceed expenses. However, nothing has been set to the side.
Blount said in the years ahead, it looked like there would be a need for new ambulances.
“They seem to be extremely busy,” Blount explained. “Then we have our normal needs as far as just regular firefighting equipment that has, unfortunately, a life expectancy date. When they start to reach that date, you have to start looking at replacement.”
Schumacher asked about an increase of about $45,000 in health insurance premiums. Blount noted that though the department has not added employees, more have now signed up. A broker searched for the best price.
