BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's spring semester will begin on Monday, Jan. 24, with the first week of classes to be delivered online. The university will continue all classes the week of Jan. 31, as planned (meaning in-person, hybrid, or online), according to the student's schedule.
By starting the semester with just the one week online, Bloomsburg University can stagger the move-in process and provide testing protocol for students living on campus. All students residing on campus will be required to have a negative COVID test before being permitted to complete the move-in process. Testing will take place at Monty's on the Upper Campus. A negative COVID test result within 48 hours of move-in will also be accepted.
"We are excited for the start of the Spring 2022 semester and the return of our students to campus," said BU President Bashar Hanna. "Our campus community has been diligently following the safety protocols, and I know they will continue to do what is necessary to ensure a healthy and safe semester of learning."
In addition, masks will continue to be required to be worn inside all campus buildings by all students, faculty, staff and guests.
