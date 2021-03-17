PITTSBURGH — UPMC has announced a series of leadership changes.
Leslie Davis has been appointed executive vice president, UPMC and president, Health Services Division.
Davis leads the 40-hospital, $10 billion Health Services Division of UPMC, which has operations across Pennsylvania as well as in Maryland and New York. She is a member of the UPMC executive staff and will report to UPMC President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Romoff.
Derek Angus, M.D., has been appointed executive vice president, UPMC and chief innovation officer. Angus will lead the expanded use of the REMAP adaptive platforms trial model. He also will oversee the data analytics that derive and create cutting-edge clinical outcomes at UPMC. Angus will be a member of the UPMC executive staff and report to Romoff.
Tim Billiar, M.D., has been appointed executive vice president, UPMC and chief scientific officer. Billiar will focus on clinical and research related advancements at UPMC, UPMC Enterprises and the Immune Transplant and Therapy Center, working collaboratively with Jeanne Cunicelli, executive vice president, UPMC and president, UPMC Enterprises. Billiar will serve as the primary liaison to the University of Pittsburgh and the senior vice chancellor for Health Sciences. He will be a member of the UPMC executive staff and report to Romoff.
Joon Lee, M.D., has been appointed senior vice president, UPMC and president, UPMC Physician Services, UPMC Health Services Division. Lee will be responsible for the University of Pittsburgh Physicians and Community Medicine and its employed physicians and staff. His scope will include physician services, quality of care, patient experience, patient access and financial oversight of physician services.
Lee also will be responsible for physician informatics, pharmacy service line and the Health Services Division relationship to MyUPMC and the UPMC Call Center. He will work closely with UPMC’s chief quality officer on U.S. News & World Report rankings, Centers of Excellence and other important quality measures that are affected by the care provided by our employed physicians. Lee will report to Davis.
Donald Yealy, M.D., has been appointed senior vice president, UPMC and chief medical officer, UPMC Health Services. Yealy will be responsible for working with the president, Health Services Division to support the hospitals’ vice presidents of medical affairs, as well as the growing medical staffs of UPMC’s hospitals across Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York. He will supervise the advance practice providers and oversee physician wellness initiatives. Yealy also will assist in the growth of specialty centers while integrating medical services throughout UPMC’s network and ambulatory sites. He will represent UPMC in various educational and public forums. Yealy will report to Davis.
