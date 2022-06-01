NORTHUMBERLAND — A fire which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning has displaced the residents of six homes along Wheatley Avenue in Northumberland, and caused extensive damage to the affected buildings.
"The first units arriving, they found a well-involved structure, so it had a good head start. There was involvement in both the front and the rear," said Northumberland Fire Department Chief Brian Ginck.
Ginck said the blaze started at approximately 1:47 a.m. and spread to six residences housed in three duplexes on Wheatley Avenue, between Seventh Street and Sawmill Avenue.
Two of three affected buildings had collapsed by mid-morning Wednesday, addresses 657-661, 667-669. The neighboring 653-655 sustained significant damage as well.
Crews from at least eight surrounding departments — from Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Montour counties — responded, according to Ginck. They worked through the night to extinguish the blaze and deal with the resulting damage and debris. Some crews were still on site late Wednesday morning, with others dismissed earlier around 5 a.m.
From upper Northumberland and Union counties, an aerial truck and fire police from the Milton Fire Department were among those called to the scene, along with fire police from the Warrior Run area, and White Deer and Turbot townships. An engine from Union Township was also called to the scene, while an engine from New Berlin was placed on standby in the Northumberland area.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no reports of injuries.
