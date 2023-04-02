UNIVERSITY PARK — For decades, the remains of at least 56 Native Americans have sat inside a storage room on the second floor of Penn State’s Carpenter Building — out of sight from the public, but just yards away from unaware students roaming the halls on their way to class.

They’ve remained out of view for at least 30 years, visited only by one or two specially trained collections assistants with the university’s small anthropology museum, to ensure they continue to be free from molds and pests. But they’ve remained there, hundreds — and, in some cases, thousands — of miles away from their ancestral lands, in a building just 500 feet from the famed Nittany Lion Shrine.

