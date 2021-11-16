WOLF TOWNSHIP — An 86-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, both of Hughesville, were killed when their vehicle was struck last week along Route 220 in Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Montoursville reported that Alda H. Molyneux, 86, was stopped in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado at the entrance to Wolf Run Assisted Living. The Chevrolet proceeded onto Route 220 without clearance, police noted, and was struck on its driver's side by a northbound 2018 Volkswagen Atlas driven by Jessica Liuzza-Charles, 41, of Hughesville. Molyneux and her passenger, Arthur J. Molyneux, 82, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, where both were pronounced dead, police reported. They were belted.
Liuzza-Charles was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected serious injury while her passenger, a 10-year-old boy, was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected injury.
The crash was reported at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 10 along Route 220, east of Slow Hand Drive, Wolf Township.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Susquehanna Regional EMS, Muncy Area Fire and EmS and Clinton Township EMS.
