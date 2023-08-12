WATSONTOWN — The main action of the Little League World Series unfolds at the Little League International Complex in South Williamsport. That is where, inside Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium, players from across the country and the world take the mound, step up to the plate and round third for home. That is where, in the stands and on the hill, spectators gather to cheer for their teams.
When the games are over and the stadiums stand empty, all those visitors and volunteers need a play to lay their heads for the night, until the action starts up the next day.
“We got a lot from New York and [New] Jersey,” said Pam Showers, who has worked at the Watson Inn since 1992. “We get a lot of people from California. We get the retired umpires and the headquarters people that come in.”
For more than three decades, the Watson Inn, at 100 Main Street in Watsontown, has played a critical role in providing accommodations to volunteers, officials and spectators who flock to South Williamsport every year to watch the Little League World Series. Even though the tournament takes place in August, travel and lodging plans begin to take shape considerably earlier.
“They start calling around February and that’s when we start booking for Little League, just for them,” said Flowers. “And once we get all their reservations, we’ll open it up to the general public. We’ll contact our local visitors bureau and the chamber and let them all know that we have rooms available.”
While South Williamsport is the proverbial beating heart of the series, the Watson Inn serves as a reminder that beyond the gameplay and the concessions, there is a network of arterially important infrastructure that allows the tournament to run smoothly. However, it’s not just that hotels and inns serve a critical logistical function. They also become a home away from home that guests can rely on year after year.
“The first 10, 15 years, it was always the same people and we would literally book the entire hotel with them,” said Showers. “And we do become really good friends with them. And we always look forward to them coming back.”
It’s common for guests to call up the inn and book the same room that they’ve had for the last ten years. For Showers, she’s proud that the inn can serve as a reliable place for guests to grab a meal and a good night’s sleep after a long day out at the stadiums.
“We anticipate [guests] to come in a little bit later so we let the kitchen staff and the servers know that it’s going to be later nights for them,” said Showers. “The staff always looks forward to Little League week. We actually just got limited edition T-shirts for the staff to wear.”
As far as who they want to win the series, the Watson Inn staff usually picks one team at random to root for. They’re typically less invested in who is crowned champion and more focused on making sure their guests have a good experience.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.