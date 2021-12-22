MIFFLINBURG — The December ASPIRES recipients at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School were announced by Principal Philip Haggenstaller.
This award recognizes students in grades 3-5 who have been selected by their homeroom teachers for displaying positive traits such as respect, responsibility, kindness, good attitudes and acceptance of all others. The Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club sponsors these monthly awards and will honor each student at the final school assembly in June.
Brinley Boyer is representing third grade. Brinley lives in Mifflinburg with her parents Beth and Jerry Boyer and her older brother. She enjoys playing soccer, doing gymnastics and playing with her guinea pig “Oreo.” Her favorite subject is math and she would someday maybe like to become a teacher.
Fourth-grader Charlotte Hamilton was also recognized. She lives in New Berlin, has an older brother and is the daughter of Bonnie and Matthew Hamilton. Charlotte’s favorite subject is science. She participates in the school choir and, when not in school, she likes to ride horses, play with her cats and dogs and do gymnastics. Charlotte would like to become a preschool teacher.
The fifth-grade recipient is Elizabeth Metzger, daughter of Pam and Greg Metzger of Lewisburg. Elizabeth has three older sisters and cites social studies as her favorite subject. She participates in the school choir and plays trumpet in the band. Outside of school, Elizabeth plays soccer and spends time playing with her animals. She would like to become a teacher once her school days are over.
Adults interested in learning more about Kiwanis and their ambition of “changing the world one child and one community at a time” can call 570-966-0623 for more information and becoming a member.
