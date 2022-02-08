Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday, Feb. 6: Public intoxication, St. Louis and South Seventh streets; disorderly gathering, 12:31 a.m., South Sixth Street; disturbance, 2:09 a.m., Brown Street; assist police agency, 10:!6 a.m., International Drive; traffic warning, 10:26 a.m., Routes 15 at 45; burglar alarm, 12:28 p.m., South Fifth Street; parking complaint, 2:06 p.m., North Third Street; be on the lookout, 3:27 p.m., Hospital Drive; suspicious person, 3:37 p.m., St. George Street boat launch; traffic arrest, 4:15 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 4:52 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; assist public, 7:38 p.m., Hardwood Drive; check residence, 9:43 p.m., Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; disabled vehicle, 10 p.m., North Derr Drive.
• Saturday, Feb. 5: Disabled vehicle, 1:23 a.m., Market Street; non-injury accident, 2:06 a.m., Market Street; public service, 2:31 a.m., Market Street; domestic, 9:05 a.m., North Derr Drive; non-injury accident, 2:20 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Furnace Road; assist other agency, 4:38 p.m., North Eighth Street; animal complaint, 6:22 p.m., Villa Vista, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 6:59 p.m., South Third at St. George streets; traffic warning warning, 7:38 p.m., South Seventh at St. George streets; lock out, 8:09 p.m., South Seventh Street; assist other agency, 8:43 p.m., police headquarters; criminal mischief, 10:32 p.m., Market Street.
• Friday, Feb. 4: False/check identification, 12:15 a.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 1:30 a.m., State Police at Lewistown; investigation, 8:10 a.m., Rural Avenue; traffic warning, 8:21 a.m., Routes 15 and 45; reckless operation, 8:50 a.m., Route 15 north; reportable accident, 9:01 a.m., Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; reportable accident, 9:44 a.m., Furnace and Supplee Mill roads; road hazard/closure, 11:58 a.m., South Derr Drive at Smoketown Road; parking complaint, 1:43 p.m., South Sixth Street; assist fire/EMS, 1:43 p.m., Pine Street; phone call request, 3:21 p.m., Sunbury police; information, 3:40 p.m., South Fourth at Market streets; fraud, 7:22 p.m., Fairsome Court, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 7:41 p.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; assist fire/EMS, 7:44 p.m., South 12th Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 10:09 p.m., Market Street; open door, 10:51 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; noise complaint, 11:37 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 11:59 p.m., South Seventh Street.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Cogan Station woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 2:18 a.m. Feb. 4 along Route 15, south of Old Montgomery Pike Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Taylor M. Divel was traveling downhill in a 2016 Nissan Rogue in icy conditions when the vehicle went out of control and struck a concrete barrier off the roadway, police reported. Divel was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Montoursville man and his passenger escaped injury when their vehicle crashed in icy conditions at 7:47 a.m. Feb. 4 along I-180 eastbound, west of Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Sean C. Kancevicius was traveling east in a 2017 Ford Edge when the vehicle went out of control, left the roadway to the north and struck a guide rail, police noted. Kancevicius and his passenger were belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after troopers responded to a welfare check at 12:12 p.m. Feb. 3 along Northway Road and Loyalsock Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the man was possibly under the influence of an unnamed substance.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Montoursville boy allegedly stole $6.45 worth of food from Sheetz.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County location.
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a license plate from a parked vehicle between 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 10:39 a.m. Feb. 6 along Louise Avenue, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
The Pa. registration plate ZPK-9558 was taken from a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado belonging to Colton Bower, 20, of Allenwood, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Multiple Apple gift cards were stolen from a 41-year-old Williamsport woman, police reported.
The incident was reported at noon Dec. 22 along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The cards were valued at $300.
Theft of services
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police investigated a potential theft of services at 2:52 p.m. June 11 at Fairfield Auto Group, 5071 Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Following an investigation, it was determined to be a civil matter, police reported.
Lost firearm
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A Kimber Micro 9 with stainless finish and a Rosewood Crimson Trace laser grip belonging to a 51-year-old Trout Run man has been lost.
The firearm went missing between 10 and 11 a.m. Nov. 9 along Route 184, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin Dam man escaped injury when his vehicle struck a tree at 10:35 p.m. Feb. 5 along Route 61 northbound, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Michael J. Sidler, 28, was traveling north in a 2017 Jeep Latitude which went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree. Sidler was belted and was not injured.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN — Troopers said a Mount Carmel man found in a broken down vehicle has been charged after drugs and paraphernalia were found.
The incident occurred at 8:14 p.m. Feb. 4 along North Market and West Arch streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County, and involved a 1996 Saturn.
Damian Dietrich, 38, of Mount Carmel, was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.