MILTON — Usually being the one to recognize others for their “green” efforts, the Central PA Chamber was recently recognized by the “Chambers for Sustainability” Coalition, an international network of the U.S. Green Chamber of Commerce.
In its announcement in mid-April, they posted “Located in rural Pennsylvania, the Central PA Chamber of Commerce works collaboratively with their members to help grow local businesses. Their Green Business Recognition program makes them our Chamber of the Week! Through their Green Business Recognition program, they encourage green business practices throughout their rural community. Those who are recognized are featured on the chamber’s company web site and the subject of an article in the Central PA Chamber’s monthly magazine, It’s Your Business. As the Central PA Chamber of Commerce says ‘Green business is good business,’ and together we can encourage more green businesses.”
“It was certainly a nice surprise by our friends with the ‘Chambers for Sustainability’ Coalition and certainly unexpected,” said Tea Jay Aikey, Central PA Chamber president & CEO. “Like anyone else, we’re happy to play a smart part in the well-being of the community and world we share.”
The U.S. Green Chamber of Commerce is excited to build the largest international Coalition of Chambers of Commerce, with a particular focus in helping businesses become more sustainable. Through this, they hope to establish more effective collaboration through a diverse and extensive network of chambers from all backgrounds.
This selective networking program looks for those with a passion for a better future, and those that want to see their business members grow alongside them.
For more, visit: www.usgreenchamber.com/chapters/coalition.
