Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.