EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Commissioners of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) were asked Wednesday evening to take further public engagement steps.
Janice Butler, a resident who was instrumental in calling for an October forum on policing, requested moving forward with “concrete plans.”
Commissioner Char Gray replied that annual reports could be posted on the department website, an online complaint form could be more instructive and plans for interacting with schools could be firmed up for the time when visitors are allowed in buildings.
However, Butler asked the commission to take a more active role in matters such as scheduling at least one annual public forum, review of a policy or looking at ways the public can offer feedback. Target goals and deadlines were also recommended.
“I am here because I am representing a whole lot of other people,” Butler said. “We had 187 people sign a petition that asked for a public forum and that was great that it happened. But the petition also asked for a review of policy and other ways to review civic engagement.”
Commissioner Judy Wagner concurred and suggested putting it into planning for the fall. Gray noted that community groups could be identified and reached out to either on a monthly basis or through strategic planning.
Butler suggested starting “listening circles” to address topics such as how the department responds to people with special needs. Working proactively with the Diversity and Inclusion Council of the United Way and Susquehanna Valley Mediation was noted.
“I don’t want to lose momentum,” Butler told commissioners. “This should not be a one-and-done thing. We should always be working hand-in-hand, police and community representatives and community organization to build positive relations.”
Commissioner Jordi Comas, who chaired the meeting, agreed to explore an ad hoc community relations committee which could take on making the suggested connections. It could include commissioners and one or two community members.
Wagner registered a comment that she attended the January commission meeting via telephone and could not understand the the motion to approve 25.51 police protection units (PPU) for East Buffalo Township (EBT) in the 2021 budget. She noted that she would have voted against it if she had understood it but sought no further action.
It was noted that EBT supervisors, who had previously declined to approve the 2021 BVRPD budget as projected, have since approved the spending plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.