WILLIAMSPORT — “Hydration,” a word heard often during heat waves, can turn into too much of a good thing.
Warnings that excessive consumption of water alone can lead to complications have been more common in recent years, as the practice can actually dilute the sodium or electrolyte content of the blood. A condition known as hyponatremia can result with effects ranging from a mild headache or weakness to seizures, change in mental status or respiratory arrest.
Dr. Emily Wascher, a specialist in nephrology from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), said for most younger people it is not typically an issue or they can have it without symptoms. But older people with kidney, heart or liver disease may be more at risk of finding themselves facing trouble related to hyponatremia.
However, active people training or competing in endurance sports may literally run themselves into a problem regardless off their age.
“A situation that can affect anyone would be exercise,” Wascher noted. “Unfortunately, drinking electrolyte-containing sports beverages does not protect against hyponatremia. For the most part, this condition is specifically going to affect athletes who are doing high intensity endurance activities.”
Scorching heat can be a factor, but hyponatremia can set in on mildly hot days, as a local participant in an Ironman-length triathlon found out. Even after doing everything right, completing a swim of more than 2 miles, 112 miles on a bicycle and a 26.2 mile run can be next to impossible.
Eric McDowell, an August 2018 Mont Tremblant (Canada) triathlon participant, said he was coached by experienced triathletes as he prepared for over a year.
“The day of (the race), it was a little warmer than usual,” he said. “If anything, I probably over-hydrated in fear of dehydration. I probably flushed my system of all the salt I should have had in there.”
Salt packets and a salty snack during the event, couldn’t preempt cramping early in the run. Nor could drinking fluids along the way. McDowell said he “muddled through it” and had no serious consequences.
“I stopped at one first aid station,” he recalled. “I had to stop, I got sick because I drank too much too quickly and couldn’t keep it down.”
McDowell wanted to keep going and did so after course marshals deemed him OK to continue. But he admitted there were times when his legs were cramping up and unable to move.
“I remember I was starting to enter the final corral area, where the red carpet is and all that fun stuff,” he remembered. “I stopped there to stretch one last time so I could finish, probably about 200 yards. One woman yelled, ‘Don’t quit now!’ I laughed to myself because I wasn’t quitting. I needed to stretch because I could barely walk.”
McDowell’s conclusion that loss of sodium from excessive water consumption did a number on him nearly three years ago was based on discussion with physicians and other triathletes. He said he was lucky to not have experienced major effects during or afterward.
“Going into this I was warned over and over again that hydration and nutrition was a key element,” McDowell concluded. “It is just as important as getting out there and training and paying attention to your longer training days, how your body reacts to what you’ve given it.”
Wascher added that the human body has an “amazing capacity to absorb changes in environment” and remain at balance.
“By paying attention to your body can avoid extreme electrolyte abnormalities,” she noted. “If you have any concerns that your electrolytes are off, the only way to check is by lab evaluation (blood work) which can be done through your primary care provider (and) avoid going to the (emergency room).
McDowell said he plans to return in 2022 to Mont Tremblant and compete again.
