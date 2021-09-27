LEWISBURG — Kids Night will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Lewisburg Children's museum.
Children ages 6 to 12 are invited to attend to explore exhibits, experience special programming, and enjoy a pizza dinner and movie.
Advanced ticket purchases are recommended and tickets are required. Space is limited. Masks are required for all guests 2 and older. Register at https://bit.ly/3ekRYio.
