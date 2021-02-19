WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) has announced that Bucknell University has received a $611,428 research grant from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
It will be administered by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to support immunology research at the university.
"Now more than ever, the need for innovation and research into infectious diseases is critical," said Keller on awarding the grant. "I am grateful to HHS for its support of Bucknell and the important work being done by its researchers."
