LEWISBURG — Ryan Hass, a noted analyst and author, will be the featured speaker for Bucknell University's annual National Security Forum.
His talk, "Is U.S.-China Conflict Avoidable or Inescapable?" is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 in the Forum at the Elaine Langone Center's Forum (Room 272). The talk is open to the public at no charge.
Hass, senior fellow and Brookings Institute Michael H. Armacost chair for the foreign policy program, served from 2013 to 2017 on the National Security Council as an advisor on China, Taiwan and Mongolia.
Now in its fifth year, the National Security Forum is sponsored by a member of the Bucknell Class of 1957 and the University's Department of Political Science.
