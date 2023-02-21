MILTON — Is manliness close to Godliness? According to Pastor Josh Wallace, the simple answer is yes, and he’s organized an event to help spread that message.
“You can be Godly and manly,” said Wallace, who serves as co-pastor at Watsontown Baptist Church.
Wallace is organizing Undaunted Life, an event that will explore that theme.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Wynding Brook Golf Club, 201 Harvey’s Lane, Milton. Doors open at 11 a.m., with a lunch being served at noon. A guest speaker — Kyle Thompson — will begin his remarks at 12:45 p.m., with a raffle drawing to begin at 1:45.
The event, sponsored by Watsontown Baptist Church and Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, is free to attend.
“It’s completely new,” Wallace said. “I’ve never put together an event on this scale before. What it really comes down to is, I look at my congregation and ask: How can I reach these guys? What kind of message is going to resonate with manly men?”
One way that Wallace hopes to reach men, both inside and outside his congregation, is through the event’s guest speaker.
A native of Oklahoma, Thompson is the founder of Undaunted Life, a movement that seeks to help men build spiritual, mental, and physical resilience. Thompson is also the host of a popular podcast “The Undaunted Life: A Man’s Podcast.”
“Normally, it’s the speaker who is the draw,” said Wallace. “But my big draw is also a gun raffle.”
Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event for the chance to win firearms and gift cards. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Turbot Township Fire Company.
Wallace encourages men from all walks of life to attend. He hopes the event can serve as a space to remind men there is a place for them in the church.
“The point is not to grow my congregation,” said Wallace. “I’m doing this for the next generation of men.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.