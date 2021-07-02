WILLIAMSPORT — Butterfly Expert Rick Mikula will host a presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18 in the Community Room of the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The program by "Butterfly Rick" is family-oriented and open to the public at no charge. It is sponsored by the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts. Facial covering is not required for guest fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Mikula will demonstrate how to nurture and enjoy garden butterflies and moths through the use of simple recycled household items.
Mikula is currently president of Butterfly Rescue International, a founding member and past president of the International Butterfly Breeders Association and past vice president of the Canadian Butterfly Breeders and Exhibitors.
An award-winning author, Mikula has also appeared on Animal Planet, The Weather Channel, The Discovery Channel and served as consultant for other programs.
Call 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org for more information.
