LOCK HAVEN — All sides in the protracted dispute over who will operate local freight rail service will have to wait before things move forward.
A conference of attorneys scheduled for Thursday, July 22 in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas was canceled in view of a pending appeal submitted to Commonwealth Court by Carload Express of Oakmont.
A motion to quash the appeal was also filed on behalf of the Northumberland-based North Shore Railroad, current operator of local freight rail service in the Susquehanna region.
Claims, counterclaims and court proceedings have been ongoing since a July 2015 vote by the Joint Rail Authority (JRA) awarding a new operating agreement to Carload Express.
Six board members abstained from the vote to avoid the appearance of bias but were physically present in the meeting room.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a decision in October upholding an award to Carload Express, clarifying the voting standard required of municipal authorities within the commonwealth under the Municipality Authorities Act.
The JRA recognized the decision, but acknowledged counterclaims based on conduct of former JRA board members and that certain issues were still pending before the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas.
The North Shore, with six affiliated railroads, serves shippers over more than 240 miles of its own with trackage rights on portions of the Norfolk Southern system.
Carload Express, operating over 330 route-miles on three affiliated lines, was founded in 1992. It serves shippers in southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.