LEWISBURG — A land development plan which will add a drive-thru pharmacy window at Weis Markets was approved Tuesday night by Kelly Township supervisors.
The approved plan featured two lanes so that a motorist could more easily exit if a wait got to be too long. The pharmacy window would be within the pharmacy area itself.
Entry will be off JPM Road and exit into the existing parking area. David Hassenplug, Kelly Township supervisor chair, said there was a concern about lines of vehicles extending to JPM Road but not enough to warrant revision.
The project would add impervious ground cover, but virtually unused parking spaces on the east of the Weis lot would be converted to grassy areas. The lot would thus remain in compliance regarding impervious surfaces while maintaining a required number of parking spaces.
A few trees may need to be removed from near the southern edge of the building.
The approval followed recommendation by members of the Kelly Township Planning Commission.
Remaining contracts for work on the Kelly Township Park restroom project were closed out. Payment of $12,182.10 for an electrical contract and $2,643.20 for plumbing to Clinton and Kaufman was approved contingent on remaining paperwork. The project was originally envisioned as a Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) funds but was paid for with township general funds.
Supervisors awarded a 2021-22 paving bid to Meckley Limestone ($125,945), a 500 ton bid for aggregate to Hanson Aggregate ($18 per ton delivered).
Supervisor Elvin Stoltzfus was absent from the Tuesday night meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.