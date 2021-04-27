WILLIAMSPORT — Area nonprofits are invited to employ the expertise of electrical construction students from Pennsylvania College of Technology.
A fourth-semester class in the college’s electrical construction associate degree major requires students to apply their hands-on skills in real-world settings. Services offered range from electrical system troubleshooting to panel installation.
“Through this class (Construction Lab IV-Practical Experience), hands-on experience meets community service,” said Stacey C. Hampton, assistant dean of industrial and computer technologies. “It’s really a win-win. Students enhance their skills while serving the community, and nonprofits receive valuable services for no cost of labor.”
Past class projects for 501(c)(3) organizations include designing a park’s electrical system, installing 120-volt outlets and replacing analog meters.
Williamsport-area nonprofits can visit www.pct.edu/electricalwork for additional information and to request services. Students work under Penn College faculty supervision and are available for projects from January through April 2022.
