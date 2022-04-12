BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will hold its 30th annual Health Sciences Symposium at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in Mitrani Hall at the Haas Center for the Arts. Dr. Aliyah Snyder will deliver the keynote address, "Rethinking Stress: Integrating Psychology and Physiology."
Snyder is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Clinical and Health Psychology at the University of Florida. There, she is the director of neuropsychology in their multi-disciplinary brain injury clinic which is focused on the integrative assessment and treatment for brain health and recovery. She is also an Easton Fellow at the UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT program where she oversees the Care4Kids program project. This is the largest prospective study of pediatric concussion to date.
Snyder researches the role of autonomic functioning in promoting brain health and recovery from brain injury and biobehavioral interventions to support rehabilitation. Clinically, she is interested in biopsychosocial treatment models for brain injury, post-viral complications, functional disorders utilizing cognitive behavioral therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, and biofeedback approaches.
Following the symposium will be the 34th Annual Wellness Fair, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the Kehr Union.
(0) comments
