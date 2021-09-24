MILTON — The Milton Area School District will be borrowing $8.3 million, capping off an ongoing project to borrow $30 million to cover various capital improvements taking place throughout the district.
The school board on Tuesday approved the administration to work with PFM Financial Advisors and bound counsel Eckert, Seamans, Cherin and Mellot to borrow $8.3 million.
Interest rates are expected to be locked in around Nov. 23, with a settlement planned for Jan. 3.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink explained the borrowing will be the final part of a process which started in 2019 to borrow $30 million.
“These funds will be used to fund the ongoing and proposed renovations and capital improvements throughout the district,” Fink said. “We do not have any current plans for additional borrowing after this step.”
Currently, the district has a $14.1 million project ongoing to renovate the high school’s athletic facility, and construct an 18,495-square-foot wellness facility at the complex.
A $4.9 million project to upgrade the HVAC system at the middle and high school is also ongoing.
Renovations are also expected to take place at Baugher Elementary School.
“We continue to be very pleased with the timing of our borrowing as we have been able to obtain historically low interest rates that have saved us approximately $5.6 million of long-term interest repayment as compared to our initial projections,” Fink said.
In July, Fink reported the district secured a 2% interest rate on a $9.5 million borrowing plan which went out for bid earlier in the summer.
With those funds, Fink said the district would be refinancing a $3 million 2014 borrowing, resulting in saving $212,000 in interest. The remainder of those funds were noted to be placed in the district’s construction fund.
