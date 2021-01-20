HARRISBURG — Counties, municipalities and municipal agencies, pre-qualified land trusts, non-profits and other eligible organizations interested in applying for conservation, recreation, trail, and riparian buffer grants through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) may do so now, according to state Sen.
Gene Yaw (R-23).
Yaw added said over the past 20 years, the Community Conservation Partnerships
Program (C2P2) has funded over 4,000 projects that have helped, plan, acquire, and
develop parks, recreation facilities, trails, and conserved critical conservation
areas and watersheds; supported education and training on conservation and
recreation topics; and built conservation, heritage, and recreation partnerships.
Applications will be accepted through April 14. Online tutorials are available to aid eligible organizations in the application process.
For more information, visit www.youtube.com/c/PennsylvaniaDCNR/videos?app=desktop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.