Police investigating drowning death of 2 year old

UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are investigating the drowning death of an unidentified 2-year-old boy.
Troopers responded at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, to Marker Drive, Upper Fairfiled Township, Lycoming County, after receiving reports of a drowning incident.
"Immediate lifesaving attempts were initiated on a 2-year-old individual," Tpr. Matthew Miller wrote, in a media release.
"The 2 year old has since been pronounced dead," Miller continued. "There is an ongoing, thorough investigation, with the assistance of multiple agencies. There will be no further information released at this time."
