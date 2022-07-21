SUNBURY — Daylight hours, Monday, July 25, the right lane of Route 61 along the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Sunbury and Shamokin Dam will be closed for maintenance.
PennDOT recently announced that crews planned to install a new electric pole at that time. The agency expected the installation to take a single day.
