MILTON — A red glow could be seen over Milton early Wednesday morning as firefighters from across the region rushed to battle a barn fire which broke out in the 100 block of Mahoning Street.
The fire was reported at around 1:15 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive on scene reporting finding a barn engulfed in flames, with multiple power lines in the area of the barn also burning.
Smoke billowed throughout the area as firefighters worked to douse the blaze, located just behind Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Multiple streets in the area were shut down as firefighters worked on scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Firefighters from Milton, Turbot Township, White Deer Township, the Warrior Run area, Lewisburg and Potts Grove were among those called to the scene.
The Standard-Journal will publish additional information on the fire as it becomes available.
