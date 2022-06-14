LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently added advanced practitioners to its family of professionals.
They included physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses with training and certification which allows them to care for patients in a variety of settings.
Newly added were Jenna Gutekunst (certified registered nurse anesthetist, general surgery nocturnist), Sharon Novack (certified registered nurse anesthetist) and Rebecca O'Neill (certified physician assistant, critical care unit).
Rachel Robenolt (certified physician assistant), Elizabeth Seneca (certified registered nurse) and Elise Slaughter (certified registered nurse anesthetist) were also added.
