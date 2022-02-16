SELINSGROVE — Due to issues related to the ongoing pandemic, including singer and patron safety and an unexpected health concern of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s (SVC) conductor, the performance The Dylan Oratorio will not take place as scheduled in March.
The SVC will resume public performances at 7:30 p.m. May 13 and May 14, with the Pops Concert at Susquehanna University’s Weber Auditorium.
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform at 3 p.m. April 24 St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Selinsgrove.
