Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part feature about the hellbender. Part 1 appeared in last weekend’s edition.
Before you can solve a problem, you have to establish that there is, in fact, a problem.
“The first thing that has to really happen if you have a species that you’re thinking of listing as endangered, is you have to have some type of assessment done on it, both its population and across its range,” said Chris Urban, Chief of Natural Diversity Section and Coordinator of Non-Game Threatened and Endangered Species at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
In Pennsylvania, that assessment begins with the development of the Wildlife Action Plan, which functions as a conservation blueprint that must be updated every 10 years, and that lays out specific actions that the state should take to effectively assess the status of animals that have been identified as a Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN).
The current plan for the eastern hellbender, which runs from 2015 through 2025, is almost uniformly concerned with a single objective: finding out where hellbenders are located and how many of them exist.
“It’s the most fun work you could possibly think of,” said Toby Boyer, watershed specialist and education coordinator for the Clinton County Conservation District. “Basically snorkeling in the stream and lifting up rocks and finding all kinds of critters. That’s pretty much how we survey for them.”
This method of surveying can be intensive, both in terms of time and person power, given the sheer number of creeks, rivers, and streams that make up the Allegheny and Susquehanna drainages, which constitute the hellbender’s historical range.
The PARS project, which stands for the Pennsylvania Amphibian and Reptile Survey, allows for scientists and citizens to assess the species over a wider swath of territory.
“The PARS survey is led by citizen scientists,” said Brandon Ruhe, Director of The Mid-Atlantic Center for Herpetology and Conservation. “Through PARS we’ve collected hundreds of thousands of amphibian and reptile records across the state. We’ve also asked for anglers to submit any observations of eastern hellbenders.”
For instance, on July 9, 2022, Aaron Bierly, a field mapping geologist for the Pennsylvania Geological Survey, logged the second-ever eastern hellbender sighting in Columbia County while out on a fishing expedition with his fiance.
The PARS project certainly increases the number of people out there physically surveying for a species, though there are still certain habitats that pose greater challenges to assessment.
“Eastern hellbenders are big, but it can be difficult to find them, especially when they’re living in bigger rivers. That’s why I started using eDNA,” said Dr. Mizuki Takahashi, an Associate Professor of Biology at Bucknell University.
Short for Environmental DNA, eDNA samples water to test for genetic material that has been shed by animals.
“We collect a water sample, a liter or two liters from each site. Then we filter the water with fine filter paper and we have to do DNA extraction,” said Takahashi. “Environmental DNA is more sensitive in terms of finding animals, as well as more cost-effective and time-effective.”
In his field work, Takahashi has detected hellbender eDNA signatures in Pine creek, Lycoming creek, Loyalsock creek, Muncy creek, White Deer Hole creek, Buffalo creek, and Penn’s creek, some of which had no prior state records of hellbender presence.
“We also detected hellbender eDNA signatures in the west branch multiple times at low concentrations from many sites,” said Takahashi. “I think they’re actually living in the main stem.”
While eDNA can indicate that there are hellbenders present in a particular environment, it has its limitations and tends to be relatively short-lived, as it is degraded by UV light and microbial activity in the water.
“It also doesn’t necessarily give you an indication of how big the population is,” said Kathy Gipe, a herpetologist with the Fish and Boat Commission.
Without an idea of population size, the appropriate state agencies are unable to determine which conservation measures should be implemented, though the lack of consensus on population size hasn’t stopped individual researchers from pursuing their own conservation initiatives.
“We raised hellbenders in captivity and we released them in 2018 and in 2021. And we have another group that we’re hoping to release in about four years,” said Dr. Peter Petokas, a research associate with the Clean Water Institute at Lycoming College.
After gathering hellbender eggs in the wild, the eggs are then sent to a dedicated hellbender rearing facility at the Bronx Zoo where they’re raised for the first three years of their lives, upon which they’re released into a tributary of the Susquehanna River in New York.
“Each animal that we release is tagged with a microchip. It’s a small 11-millimeter-long, glass encapsulated microchip. It’s about the size of a large grain of rice. It goes under the skin,” said Petokas. “We also have some equipment we install in the stream that runs 24/7 so when the animals are moving around they’ll go across the antenna and it’ll pick up their tag number and let us know that they were moving. It’s a lot of work but it’s pretty cool.”
The ultimate goal of the rearing and release program includes increasing the number of reproducing adults and, therefore, the overall population, which Petokas claims has fallen sharply in the last few decades.
“It’s my professional opinion that the hellbender in the Susquehanna is down to about 5% of where it was before. The populations are very small. We’ve lost a lot of them in just the last 20 years. It’s in a dire state,” he said.
Increasing the number of hellbenders in the wild also hinges upon conserving the broader hellbender habitat, which has been historically degraded through logging and agricultural practices that have contributed to stream bank erosion and sedimentation.
“There’s too much fine sediment coming in from eroded stream banks, side channels, and changes in the channel that make the channel too shallow. All that fine sediment that got discharged into streams buried the really big rocks that’s what the animals require,” said Petokas. “What we want to do is stabilize the stream banks. We want to reduce sediment input from side channels.”
One of the methods for reducing sediment discharge includes live staking, which involves taking stem cuttings from trees, known as live stakes, and planting them along stream banks.
“It reduces sedimentation. It keeps the stream bank together and keeps that sediment and dirt out of the waterway so it’s not covering up rock structures,” explained John Zaktanksy, executive director of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
Petokas and Zaktansky share the opinion that the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission, the state agency that is responsible for the eastern hellbender, hasn’t done enough to conserve the species.
“They want everybody to go out and look for them but they don’t want to do the hard work that we’re doing,” he said. “Making it the state amphibian has definitely raised awareness but it hasn’t brought forward any additional funding to do the work that we do. It hasn’t moved forward any new initiatives to implement on-the-ground conservation.”
He does, however, have an idea about what the state could do to be more proactive.
“To me, I would consider it to be an endangered species in the Susquehanna, biologically speaking. That’s my professional opinion,” said Petokas. “The state could designate it as threatened or endangered but they haven’t moved on that at all.
"When you have a species that’s threatened or endangered, it tends to be an argument for additional funding and for actually doing conservation. Usually there’s some sort of plan developed as a result of that.”
