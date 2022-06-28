SHAMOKIN DAM — Repairs to the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam are ahead of schedule, according to Andrew Leidich, manager of Shikellamy State Park.
Leidich was joined Monday by Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108), and other DCNR representatives for a tour of the ongoing repair project to the 2,100-foot-long inflatable dam, which stretches across the Susquehanna River from Shamokin Dam to Sunbury.
The dam, formerly the Subury Fabridam, is inflated during boating season from May through October in order to create Lake Augusta, a recreational 3,060-acre lake. Repairs to the dam started in August 2021, to replace bag six, one of the large inflatable bags that make up the artificial dam. Due to high river levels arising from tropical storms Henri and Ida — as well as temperatures preventing the curing of the bonding agent used in the repairs — the project was delayed until 2022.
Now, the new bag is in the process of being installed, Leidich said. The dam is on course to be functional at the beginning of August, and Lake Augusta will be opened for recreation upon its completion. The bag, which has been unrolled and placed behind a temporary cofferdam, has had the necessary bolt holes drilled and cuts for installation made, and is waiting on airlines and clamps to be run inside it. Leidich said work on bag six will likely be completed by the end of the week.
This leaves three to four weeks for the removal of the cofferdam and causeway, constructed to access the dam, before it can be inflated, a process which takes a couple days, according to Leidich. Patching on bag seven to repair general wear and tear has also been completed, and a fish passage is set to be installed, though this will not affect boating access.
“With a construction project this large there’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of complexities, but there’s been nothing significant that’s slowed down our progress,” said Leidich. “It’s definitely a better than average summer as far as river conditions go. It has been lower here in April, May, and June than it typically is so it’s been... in our favor.”
Dunn highlighted the work that went into the project both at a regional and state level, thanking those involved for their commitment to preserving Pennsylvania’s outdoor resources, and touched on the economic impact that Lake Augusta has on the surrounding region.
“I’m very proud of the way our staff from State Parks and Facility, Design and Construction mobilized around this project,” Dunn said. “Obviously we’re fully aware that this is a major recreational amenity for the whole region. It drives a lot of the economic amenities around here, from the restaurants to the marinas to the boats, to all the accessory spending that outdoor recreation brings to a region.”
She also touched on some of the challenges the state faces when it comes to maintaining facilities and structures like the fabridam. According to John Norbeck, DCNR deputy secretary for Parks and Forestry, Pennsylvania has 138 dams in state parks and forests, with 10 needing extensive repairs totaling around $90 million.
“Across our system we have challenges like this in our state parks and in our forests and we have fallen behind on infrastructure funding. We had the funding for this project obviously because it’s moving ahead, but there are many projects — including dam projects — that are left undone. Some of them are high hazard dams that actually create a public safety nuisance... and we haven’t had the funding to address them all,” Dunn explained.
“That’s in the face of what we know to be a major economic driver in Pennsylvania. During the COVID pandemic, people went outdoors in droves, which showed us what we kind of knew: that outdoor recreation is essential, it’s not just a nice to have, it’s a must have for most people,” she said. “And yet we’ve been held back by a lack of investment in the recreation infrastructure in the state.”
Both Dunn and Schlegel-Culver highlighted proposals put forward by Gov. Tom Wolf, Sen. John Gordner (R-27), and Schlegel-Culver’s own House Bill 2020, all part of Growing Greener III initiative, which aims to create greater funding for outdoor recreation infrastructure through the American Rescue Plan.
“If you think about the beauty of this commonwealth and our state parks, I think we are the third in people visiting state parks,” said Shlegel-Culver. “We always talk about infrastructure — we think roads, we think bridges, we now think broadband — this is part of our infrastructure and we’re now calling this natural infrastructure. When you think of clean streams, clean waters, our state parks... outdoor recreation is now considered part of our healthcare system.
“It’s important for us to make these opportunities available to people, make them safe, make them accessible, make them pleasant... this is an opportunity for us to do that.”
