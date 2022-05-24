TURBOTVILLE — One-hundred years after its dedication in honor of local World War 1 veterans, the Turbotville Community Hall will be celebrating its centennial anniversary June 6-11.
In conjunction with the annual Turbotville Community Carnival, the community hall will be open from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each night of the week and will feature two rooms of historic World War 1 memorabilia and artifacts on display. The display items — from the Endless Mountains War Memorial Museum private collection, as well as from community members personal collections — include authentic rifles, knives, uniforms, helmets and posters.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27) will be giving presentations Tuesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 9, respectively. Schlegel-Culver will be speaking about state services offered for veterans.
On June 7, local historian Leon Hagenbuch will also be giving a presentation on the history of the community hall. Built in 1922 by Turbotville-area residents seeking to honor the local soldiers who had served in World War 1, the hall has become a community center and host to an array of organizations and events over its hundred-years of operation.
John Marr, chair of the committee overseeing the 100th anniversary celebration, said the hall was built in just six months, using concrete blocks from a nearby factory.
“This building was used over the years for many things,” said Marr. “The high school across the road used it as their cafeteria, for graduation, there were business classrooms...
“They used to have movies and plays here on a regular basis, not just once or twice a year but about every month they had a different play here or showed movies. A lot of organizations have used the building.”
Betsy Watts, secretary for the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation, said at one point the building was considered for demolition, but concerned citizens banded together and, through the sale of Dagwood sandwiches, were able to raise enough money to keep the hall open.
“We’ve spent a lot of time rehabbing the building,” said Watts. The hall is currently undergoing renovations, with the downstairs area having been remodeled of the course of many years, including new flooring, lighting and windows. New air conditioning units were just recently installed in the hall’s two meeting rooms. The building’s auditorium is also slated to be renovated in the future.
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, as part of a historical reenactment presentation, Daniel Bower will portray Dwight Eisenhower during his time as a captain in World War 1, a lesser-known part of the former president’s life.
As part of the 100th anniversary, visitors will also be able to read short biographies about the soldiers from the area for whom the hall is dedicated. Marr said the committee gathered as much information as they could on each individual through ancestry and newspaper databases.
